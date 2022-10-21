New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday annulled the appointment of MS Rajashree as the Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, the erstwhile Kerala Technological University.

The decision came after the apex court found the appointment was not in accordance with the rules of the University Grants Commission.

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah on Thursday observed that instead of handing over a panel of names to the chancellor to select the vice-chancellor as per the UGC rules, only one person's name was provided.

Former Dean of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) PS Sreejith had approached the Supreme Court questioning the appointment of the VC.

The plea was based on the SC's recent judgment that once approved, UGC rules are liable to be implemented.