Students spent up to Rs 3,000 for MDMA, reveals peddlers' buyer list

Thrissur: A list containing information on 250 'customers', who are students, was seized from drug dealers arrested in Kaipamangalam by the Excise department on Saturday.



The arrested are 'Kerala Bro', aka Jinesh, and Kaipamangalam native Vishnu. About 15.2 grams of MDMA were also seized from the duo.

Excise personnel said that the list has details including the amount spent by the students.

Apparently many of them shell out as much as Rs 3,000 for the drug, and the Excise officials are currently trying to track down the students.

The accused, who were nabbed based on a tip-off, apparently used to supply MDMA to fishermen as well and were into sales on a big scale. They were using special phone for the sales, and the vehicle used for the business was also seized.

The Excise informed that they are investigating about the source of wealth of the accused and that more will be booked as part of the case.

MDMA or methylenedioxymethamphetamine is commonly known as ecstasy or molly. It is a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen.