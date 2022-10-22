Swapna Suresh chides key political figures as ‘womanizers'

Kochi: Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the gold smuggling case, has come out with grave allegations against former minister Kadakampalli Surendran and former Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan. In an interview to Manorama News, she castigated them as “womanizers” when asked about the two.



“Womanizer, pathetic, childish, cheap, frustrated gentlemen. How can they do such things while being ministers? The Police and the Crime Branch should monitor the phones of ministers. People like Sreeramakrishnan are frustrated,” she alleged.

“A separate platform should be opened for them to satisfy their sexual interests. Else, they will ask those women of poor families to lie down with them when they go in search of jobs. They approached me in a similar manner, although I was in a powerful position. Then just think of the plight of ordinary women and girls,” she said while levelling the grave charges.

Swapna Suresh also claimed she had in her possession the evidence against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family and it will be “revealed when the time comes”. She said she has “evidence” against M. Sivasankar as well. In the second part of her biography, there will be a “nuclear bomb”, she said while speaking to Manorama News.

“I got the idea to pen the book when Sivasankar wrote one. There are a lot of false things in his book. He cheated me and the public. However, I didn’t write the book the way he went about it. I penned down a lot of things that happened in my soul and life from my childhood days. My family members were exploited a lot when I was lodged in jail. The family had to face a lot of slanders. There were a lot of attempts to falsely and mischievously portray Swapna Suresh. During the election time, the opposition parties tried to defame me. I didn’t get any consideration for being a woman, mother, daughter, or sister. I felt it was my moral responsibility to openly write the truth. So, I authored the book,” Swapna said.

“Certainly, this is not a complete book. More needs to be revealed. I have to tell more. I made the book the medium to remove the impressions or wrong impressions, and to apprise the people the actual truth. As a person who quickly creates projects for the Chief Minister and one who twists everything, it is easy for Sivasankar to tell lies through a book,” Swapna said.