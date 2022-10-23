‘No education, does not know law either', Governor slams Law Minister

Kochi: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lashed out against the State Government and the Ministers. Pointing to the Supreme Court verdict cancelling the appointment of the Technical University Vice Chancellor, he said, the SC has confirmed who has the authority to appoint VCs in the Universities.

“The Finance Minister, who has made lottery and liquor sales the main source of revenue for the State, criticizes me saying I am unaware of the education system in Kerala. The students of Kerala move out of the State for education because no one is ready to invest in the education sector in Kerala,” he said.

Scoffing at the Law Minister’s statement that the Governor’s actions would be reviewed, he said it is because he has no education, and knowledge of the constitution – law.

“I am the one who appoints Ministers. VC appointment is under the Governor’s authority. The State Government has no role in it,” Khan said reading out the SC verdict on the Technical University case. Passing legislation with regard to this will not help if it does not comply with the UGC rules.

Referring to the anti-constitution remarks by the former Ministers Saji Cheriyan and K T Jaleel, the Governor said, the Chief Minister was not even ready to correct it.

The Governor was speaking after carrying out the launch of a book on C H Mohammed Koya written by former additional Advocate General V K Beeran.

‘Did not say that I would dismiss the Ministers’

The Governor clarified he did not use the phrase ‘withdrawal of pleasure’ to mean that he would dismiss the Ministers. If a Minister dishonours him, he would inform the people of Kerala about his displeasure in the same.