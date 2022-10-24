Governor's demand illegal, unconstitutional, says Yechuri

Onmanorama staff
Published: October 24, 2022 03:23 PM IST
Yechuri said the Governor's action will be questioned legally and Hindutva agenda was behind the action. Photo: Manorama Online.

Demanding the resignation of nine vice-chacellors of Kerala universities was illegal and unconstitutional, said CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri.

He said told the media that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was exercising power he does not have and was an attempt to capture and destroy the higher education sector in the state.

Echoing what Chief Minisyter Pinarayi Vijayan said, CPM general secretary said Supreme Court verdict on the Technical University was for a specific case.

Guv living in the feudal past: Minister
Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the Governor seems to be revelling in the feudal past and the state has a tradition of defeating such tendencies.

"The current decision (demanding nine VCs to resign) will disrupt the day-to-day operations of universities," she told reporters. "Ministers are also being threatened. The governor should remember that none of us came to social work by dreaming of becoming a minister," she said.

The minister said that the opposition's support to the govenor was not good for the democrtacy.

She addressed the media soon after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed reporters in Palakkad.

