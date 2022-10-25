Foreigners of Gokulam Kerala women's team attacked by drunk Corporation staff

Three foreign players of Gokulam Kerala FC Women's team were attacked by a youngster in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

It is understood that the youth, Arun Kumar, who is a staff of the Kozhikode City Corporation, was drunk.

The accused has been taken into custody and is expected to be slapped with non-bailable charges related to assault.

As per reports, the three players were leaving the Corporation Stadium in the evening when the accused threw a beer bottle in front of them and pulled one of the players by the hair.

At least two of the players suffered minor injuries from the attack and received treatment.