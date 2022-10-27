Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni passes away

Kannur: Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni passed away on Thursday. He was 54.

He was admitted to a private hospital here on October 19 after suffering brain haemorrhage.

The former KPCC General Secretary and Kannur DCC President began his political career with KSU and rose to become its general secretary and State president.

Pacheni contested the Kerala assembly elections in 1996 from Taliparambu, and in 2001 and 2006 from Malampuzha against VS Achuthanandan and in 2016 from Kannur, but lost in all of them. He has also contested Lok Sabha elections in 2009 from Palakkad constituency but lost by a small margin.

Satheesan Pacheni. File photo: Manorama

He is survived by wife KV Reena and children Jawahar and Saniya.