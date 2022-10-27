Northeast monsoon likely to commence from Saturday: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The northeast monsoon, locally known as ‘Thulavarsham’ is likely to commence over southeast Peninsular India on October 29, the India Meteorological Department informed.

The cyclone that formed over the Bay of Bengal delayed the onset of the northeast monsoon.

‘Thulavarsham’ denotes rainfall during the Malayalam month of Thulam which corresponds to the months of October and November.

The state is expected to receive widespread rainfall on Sunday due to the formation of a cyclone over the central-western Bay of Bengal. A yellow alert has been issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Palakkad districts on the day.

There is a possibility of isolated rains, accompanied by lightning, from Friday.

The southwest monsoon had withdrawn from the entire country on October 23, a week later than normal.

India witnessed a normal monsoon season for the fourth consecutive year with 925 mm rainfall which was 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 880 mm.