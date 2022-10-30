Kerala to witness widespread rain till Nov 2, yellow alert in 6 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2022 11:50 AM IST Updated: October 30, 2022 12:58 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: freedomnaruk/Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 30 to November 2, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

A yellow alert has been issued in six districts including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Palakkad districts. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Northeast monsoon rains commenced over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till Wednesday, the Met Department said.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places during this period.

