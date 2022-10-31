M V Govindan inducted into CPM politburo

New Delhi: CPM has inducted its state secretary MV Govindan into the party politburo. The decision was taken by the Central Committee meeting currently being held here.

He will fill the vacancy created after the demise of the former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Including Govindan, four Keralites are included in the 17-member politburo. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby and A Vijayaraghavan are the other members from the state. Govindan will be the 17th member as seniority is based on the order of membership.

At present, Pinarayi is the third member, behind Sitaram Yachury and Prakash Karat. Kodiyeri was sixth on the seniority list. Baby is seventh on the list, while Vijayaraghavan is the 16th in seniority.