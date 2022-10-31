First 'Kerala Puraskarangal' declared: Kerala Jyothi for MT, Mammootty gets Kerala Prabha

The Kerala government has announced its first 'Kerala Puraskarangal' modelled on the Centre's civilian honours, Padma Awards.

Renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair was announced as the recipient of the first Kerala Jyothi award, the highest of the three honours instituted by the State.

Kerala Prabha, the second-highest honour, will be given to actor Mammootty, former civil service officer T Madhava Menon and writer Omchery NN Pillai.

Six persons have been selected for the Kerala Sree honour namely wildlife conservationist Dr Sathyabhama Das Biju, magician Gopinath Muthukad, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman, industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly, engineer MP Parameswaran and musician Vaikom Vijayalakshmi.

It is said that three-level scrutiny was done before finalising the recipients.