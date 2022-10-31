Overseas job scam: Keralites among several duped by Chennai agency

Chennai: Keralites were among the many who were duped by an agency in Chennai that promised them jobs abroad.

According to the complainants, the agency by the name Nabors Marine and Hospitality Pvt Ltd took Rs 1.5 lakh from each under the pretense of securing visas and tickets.

The applicants were lured by offer letters from firms in faraway countries, and the papers turned out to be fake.

They realised they were duped only after receiving the fake visa and flight tickets.

When the applicants reached the agency's Chennai office, they found it locked. No one answered the phone as well.

A complaint will soon be filed with the City Police Commissioner, one of the applicants told reporters.