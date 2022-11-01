SFI leader issues death threat to Principal in front of cops

Thrissur: A top SFI leader, along with his aides, stormed into the room of a college principal here and issued death threats to him even as a couple of cops looked on haplessly.



The CCTV footage of the incident that happened on October 25 at the Maharajas Technological Institute here has leaked out, drawing widespread condemnation.

The student leaders can be seen barging into the Principal’s room and yelling out threats like ‘we will beat you black and blue’, and ‘set you ablaze’.

The group indulged in the act in the presence of two policemen, including one officer in the SI rank.

The video showed them looking on haplessly without being able to fend off the students from issuing the death threats.

The Thrissur East Police took cases against SFI district secretary Hassan Mubarak and five others, who can be identified, with bailable charges after the teacher Dr. P Dileep, who was temporarily holding the charge of the Principal, lodged a written complaint.

The charges include that for unlawful assembly and for voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions.

The group of SFI activists led by the district secretary arrived at the college to take part in a student protest.

Later, they were caught in the CCTV cameras, hurling abuses and issuing threats for over five minutes, despite the presence of women teachers there.

“We will tell you one thing. If you continue to show hooliganism against the students here, I will break your legs. This is the word of the SFI district secretary.

I’m warning you. It won’t be like what you have been doing against the students so far. It will be completely a new game that you are going to witness from tomorrow.

I will show you what I can do when you step out of the campus. I will break your legs.

Don’t show hooliganism to students. If you try to act smart with students, I will break both your hands and legs. Do you understand?

“We usually behave respectfully towards teachers. We have seen a lot of teachers in many colleges and university syndicates. If you dare to touch the students again…you should beg pardon in writing…I will break your legs. Dare to show hooliganism? will set you ablaze…,” the SFI leader could be heard hurling the threats in the video.

Though the police personnel were present, they didn’t interfere.

It all started when a student in the college came wearing a cap. Though Dr.

Dileep asked the student to remove the cap, the latter refused. The SFI alleged that the teacher used force and removed the cap.

When the students resorted to strike against this, the Principal in charge called the police and forcefully removed the protestors.

Hassan and his aides came rushing to the campus as part of a strike following this and later, they could be seen issuing the death threats.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dileep handed over the responsibility to Minimol, who assumed charge as the new principal.

Teacher used force: SFI

The SFI claimed the teacher in question removed the cap from the head of the student using force and that the latter was donning the cap following the advice of a doctor.

The teacher even tried to assault the student and there is video evidence for the same, the students’ outfit charged.