Remove chopper marring view of 'Sagarakanyaka', Kanayi's demand for accepting award

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman has said that he would not accept the State Government's 'Kerala Sree' Award if the authorities don't move the disused helicopter installed near his 'Sagarakanyaka' sculpture at the Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the fag end of the last government's tenure, the Tourism Department had installed the decommissioned helicopter of the Air Force near the sculpture, that has won international acclaim. Kanayi has been protesting against the installation of the helicopter there ever since.

The Guinness Book of World Records adjudged 'Sagarakanyaka' as the largest mermaid sculpture in the world, only a few days ago.

"I have no disrespect towards the government's award. Nor am I declining it. But when my creation is being disrespected, how can I receive accolades? The mermaid was sculpted by me. And next to it, the helicopter was placed on a platform that was built atop a mound, which was also designed by me.

"The former Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran had done this without informing me. If I had been consulted, I would have helped to install the helicopter at Shanghumugham beach itself without marring the beautiful landscape of the sculpture. I was called there in the name of resolving the issue, but was insulted. The issue was raised even with the Chief Minister, but was not resolved. Changes are being made near even my Shanghu (conch) sculpture at the Veli Tourist Village in the name of development," Kanayi alleged.

Meanwhile, Minister V N Vasavan said that Kanayi is the greatest sculptor that Kerala has ever seen, and that the government would hold talks to resolve the issues raised by him.