BYJU'S rolls back Kerala shutdown plan after talks with CM Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Edu-tech major BYJU'S has decided to continue its operations at the development centre based at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

The company decided to relook at its restructuring plans after discussions between Byju Raveendran, CEO & founder of BYJU’S, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

As a part of BYJU’S central restructuring plans, the company had given its Thiruvananthapuram staff the option to relocate to Bangalore as certain teams were being consolidated for better efficiency.

The issue came to light after the employees, through Prathidhwani, a collective of IT workers, approached state Labour Minister V Sivankutty alleging that BYJU'S was forcing its staff to quit.

Byju Raveendran in his conversation with the chief minister said that the case of the Thiruvananthapuram centre and its staff came to his notice quite late and only after the global restructuring plan was rolled out. "Kerala is the place where my roots are. Honourable chief minister and I had a discussion on this and we have decided to continue our operations in the Thiruvananthapuram development centre without any changes, " Byju said. The 140 employees who were initially given the option to relocate to Bangalore, will now continue in the Thiruvananthapuram development centre itself.

BYJU’S has a significant presence in Kerala with 3,000 employees and 11 offices. The company continues to remain highly invested in the State and its growth. It will add three more offices in the state this financial year, taking the total number to 14 and increasing the number of employees in Kerala from 3,000 to nearly 3,600, the company statement said.