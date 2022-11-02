Driver in minister’s staff held for trespassing Tvm house is suspect in Museum assault case

Thiruvanananthapuram: Police arrested Malayankeezhu native Santhosh for entering the premises of a house at Kuravankonam near here a few times in the past months.

He is also the suspect in the assault of a lady doctor early in the morning at Museum premises here recently.



Santhosh is the temporary driver of minister Roshi Augustine's private secretary. He was questioned on Tuesday night at Peroorkada police station.

The Museum assault case made headlines as the cops failed to act following the complaint of the woman doctor, despite her reaching out to the police immediately. The incident took place around 4.45 am near the Museum compound. Soon after the man assaulted her, she reached out to Museum security, who alerted the police.

The cops, who reached the spot in 10 minutes, apparently weren't too keen on finding the accused, as per the complainant.

They also told the complainant that the CCTVs in the area weren't working, and didn't follow up on the case.

She managed to dig up the visuals on her own and shared them with the media. The visuals showed the man escaping in a vehicle, after hiding for a while inside the Museum premises.

The video clip also showed the woman chasing the man and falling down in the process.

After an outrage, the cops made a sketch of the suspect and circulated it.

After seeing the video, the woman staying in a house in Kuravankonam revealed that the same guy had entered their premises multiple times.

Meanwhile, minister Roshi Augustine told Manorama News that he has instructed to remove Santhosh from his staff. The police have also asked the complainant lady doctor to be at the station for identification parade on Wednesday morning.