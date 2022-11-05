Yellow alert issued in 12 districts, widespread rain expected

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain across the state on Saturday and Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert in all districts of Kerala except Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. Isolated rain is also expected in the state till Monday.

The officials have also informed that a low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal by November 9 and it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline.

An IMD bulletin said that a low pressure area is likely to form "over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around November 9." It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during the subsequent 48 hours. A heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala during the next three days, it said.