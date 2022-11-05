Mayor seeks list of CPM workers for temporary appointments in Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram: Political nepotism which has been blamed for the recruitment of unfit candidates for public jobs has been almost institutionalised by the leading parties in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran has now triggered a controversy by allegedly asking from the CPM District Secretary a list of ‘candidates’ for the 295 temporary vacancies under the Left-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

The Mayor officially wrote to the CPM District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan on her official letter pad on the first of this month. This letter was circulated through certain party leaders’ Whatsapp groups and became public.

As many as 295 temporary positions are to be filled in the Urban Primary Health Centres under the Corporation on a daily-wage basis.

In the letter, addressing the district secretary as ‘Comrade’, the Mayor has mentioned the details regarding the vacancies and has ‘requested’ him to give a priority list of candidates for these positions. The letter signed by the Mayor includes the last date of application and the mode of application.

The letter was reportedly leaked by those who are against Anavoor or Arya. Responding to it Arya said: “I just got back from Delhi. Let me first enquire what it is all about. There is no need for such a letter, right?”

The Mayor’s conduct violates the oath of office.

Aanavoor Nagappan, CPM district secretary, claimed “I have not received the letter. I will examine.”