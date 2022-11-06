India to step up efforts to bring back sailors detained in Guinea

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday that his ministry would bring the Indian sailors detained in Guinea back to the country.

He said that the embassy is currently discussing the matter.



To prevent the transfer of sailors to Nigeria, ministry officials have contacted the government officials there.

He said he hoped to bring the sailors straight to India from Guinea.

The crew has three Keralites, including V Vijith, the brother of Vismaya who died by suicide owing to dowry harassment in Kollam.

The Guinean Navy reportedly detained the ship at the behest of the Nigerian Naval Force.

The move was to hand over the whole crew to Nigeria.

The crew was on board M T Heroic Idun, a Norway-based ship.

They were detained when the ship reached the AKPO terminal on August 8 to fill with crude oil.

The ship and the crew were detained by the Guinean Navy suspecting that the vessel had reached to steal crude oil.

Although the company paid a penalty of $20 lakh, the Guinean Navy was not ready to release the vessel.

Vijith's message to his father K Vikraman Nair had said that they are in Guinea's capital Maloba.

Vijith set sail five months ago, family members said.