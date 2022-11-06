‘Govt of Kerala’ board misuse: Motor Vehicle Act to be amended

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Motor Vehicle Act is all set to be amended to bring more clarity regarding the official (name) boards displayed on the vehicles.

The amendment is to be brought in section 92 (A) of Motor Vehicle rules, after a period of 7 years, considering the rampant misuse of the provision. It would be effected early next year. It would have special mention about the positions of the Speaker and Opposition leader. Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary would also be included.

At present, the official vehicles used by these persons come under the ‘special category’ allowed by the State Government. Instead, their positions will be included as legally authorized to use the board – Government of Kerala – in their official vehicles. Ministers and those with equivalent ranking would only be allowed to use the board ‘Government of Kerala’.

Others who are authorized to use the official name boards will have colour restrictions. The red board cannot be used by everyone. However, it is alleged that all these rules are being undermined.

It has been found that there is a lack of clarity regarding which are administrative institutions and which are statutory institutions. Following this, it was decided to make a new list, amend the rule and notify the same.

However, over confusion about whether the Law Department or the Transport Department is to create the fresh list, no progress was made for 2 months. Last day, the Transport Department received the direction.

The process to amend the rule has been expedited as the incidents of drivers engaging in criminal activities using vehicles with the ‘Government of Kerala’ board were reported of late.