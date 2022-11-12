Acid attack by husband: Woman succumbs to injuries at Kozhikode MCH

Malappuram: Ashna Sherin, a victim of an acid attack by her husband, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Chembrassery native was under treatment for severe burn injuries at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

It was on November 5 that Ashna's husband, Shanavas, of Koorad, threw acid on her, injuring her grievously. The couple had separated following a family dispute.

Shanavas reportedly broke into Ashnas' home and attacked her. Shanavas also suffered burns in the attack and is under treatment at present.