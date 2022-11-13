Brawl breaks out on wedding eve, over 30 injured

Thiruvananthapuram: More than 30 people were injured after a brawl broke out on the eve of a wedding at a house in Balaramapuram of Thiruvananthapuram district around 7.30pm on Saturday.

The father of the bride was among those injured in the incident that happened during the reception held on the eve of the marriage. Those injured were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and Neyyattinkara taluk hospital.

A youth from the neighbourhood, who was not invited to the wedding, came to the house and offered money as a gift. But the family refused to accept the money and a quarrel over this culminated in the fist-fighting.

The situation was brought under control after the police arrived at the house. The cops are on the lookout for the youth. He had earlier been nabbed by the police in the case over beating the bride's brother. And hence, the wedding invitation was not sent to his house, the relatives said.