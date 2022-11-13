Mayor Arya's survival hinges on Vigilance findings

Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing preliminary probe of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau into the alleged bid to recruit CPM cadre for civic jobs may prove to be crucial for Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran as well as the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary.

Vigilance may register cases against the Mayor, district secretary and others if the evidence is found during the preliminary investigation into the alleged corruption in the proposed appointments to the temporary posts in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

The outcome of the preliminary probe by Vigilance may impact Mayor Arya Rajendran’s continuance in the post. The letter seeking names of candidates for appointments to the temporary posts was written in the Mayor’s name. The letter was addressed to the CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan.

The Vigilance is seeking to find whether the two persons had played any role in the episode.

D R Anil, who is the CPM's parliamentary secretary in the Corporation, too may face action if the investigation finds evidence of his role in the proposed appointments to the temporary posts in SAT Hospital.

As reported earlier the Crime Branch is also investigating.

Nagappan has denied seeing or receiving the letter written by the Mayor to him seeking recommendations to appoint CPM supporters to temporary posts in the civic body.

CPM may stand by the Mayor

The future of the Mayor depends on the action the government takes on the report submitted by the Vigilance Director. Since the CPI(M)’s State secretariat has decided that the issue did not warrant any investigation or disciplinary action, the party leadership is likely to stand by the Mayor.



It is learnt that the Crime Branch, which is investigating the issue at present, may recommend the registration of a case and a detailed probe, without naming anyone as suspect. This will work in favour of the Mayor.



In another development, the High Court has sent notice to the Mayor over a plea for a judicial or CBI investigation into the issue. The court will consider the case on November 25.



The observations and orders passed by the court will be crucial.



The action likely to be taken by the Ombudsman for Local Self-government over a complaint alleging violation of oath and misuse of power by the Mayor is also important.

Letters were fabricated: Crime Branch

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has found that the letters were fabricated. It will recommend to the Director General of Police to charge a case for forgery.

The Mayor has told the Crime Branch that the letterhead and her signature used for the controversial letter were indeed legitimate.

While the seal and signature on the letter were real, the content and the date have been edited, the Mayor told Crime Branch.

An area committee member of the CPM is a suspect for penning the controversial letter. He is said to be controlling many temporary appointments in the Corporation.

How Vigilance probes graft cases



If Vigilance gets a complaint alleging corruption, it will conduct a preliminary investigation. If it finds any substance in the complaint, the Vigilance Director will approach the Home Ministry seeking permission to begin a formal investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.



The present issue is the allegation by the former Congress councillor G.K. Sreekumar that there was corruption involving crores of rupees in the appointments to the temporary posts.

After the investigation is over, a report will be submitted to the Director and legal advisor of Vigilance.