Now, HC revokes appointment of KUFOS VC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday cancelled the appointment of Dr K Riji John as the vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

The HC order in this regard was over a petition filed by Dr KK Vijayan citing that UGC norms were flouted during appointment.

Recently, the Supreme Court had set aside the VC appointment to the Kerala Technological University, citing the same reason.

The high court has now directed the Fisheries university to constitute a new selection committee and this time, ensure that the appointment process follows UGC rules.



The court's verdict comes at a crucial juncture in the midst of a row between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Kerala Government over a slew of issues.

Khan had for long questioned the government's needless intervention in varsity affairs. He pointed out that the CPM's backdoor appointments to top posts in universities had crippled the entire education sector in the state.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPM-led left government is accusing the Governor of working at the behest of the BJP and the RSS to undermine it. It also alleged the Governor was abusing his powers as Chancellor of state varsities to put the education sector in the state in limbo. An ordinance to abolish the powers of Governor as Chancellor has been sent to the Raj Bhavan.

