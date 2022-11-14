Milk prices may go up soon in Kerala

Published: November 14, 2022 12:32 PM IST Updated: November 14, 2022 12:38 PM IST
The cooperative will take a call on raising the price after a meeting at Palakkad: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Milk price is set to go up in Kerala soon. The likely hike will be about Rs 6 per litre.

A panel appointed by Milma, the apex milk cooperative body in Kerala, has recommended a steep increase in the price.

The interim report of the panel suggested raising the price by Rs 6 to Rs 8 in line with the demand of dairy farmers.

The report was submitted to Milma on Sunday. The cooperative will take a call on raising the price after a meeting at Palakkad on Monday.

Across Kerala even individual milk suppliers set the price based on the price revision by the Milma.

Currently, a 500ml homogenized toned milk from Milma is sold at Rs 23 at its outlets.

The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) is known after its brand Milma.

