Crime Branch summons Shone George for questioning tomorrow

Kochi: The Crime Branch has issued a notice to Shone George, son of former MLA P C George, summoning him for questioning in connection with a case related to the sexual assault of an actress in 2017.

Shone has been directed to appear at the Kottayam office of the Crime Branch at 2 pm on Wednesday. Officials are expected to seek information from him on the circulation of social media messages denigrating the movie star.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had conducted a raid at Shone's house and examined his mobile phone. On that occasion, Shone had admitted to having forwarded the screenshots of some messages received on social media to actor Dileep, one of the prime accused in the case.

A case was registered based on some messages Shone had sent to Dileep’s brother Anoop. According to investigators, a WhatsApp group was formed and screenshots of posts were circulated widely over social media. Officials found that some of these messages which alleged that a conspiracy had taken place against Dileep were fabricated. However, Shone told investigators that he had received these posts from elsewhere on social media.

Shone also claimed that he had lost his phone in 2019 and the Crime Branch was demanding this particular mobile.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Kottayam, seeking action to trace Shone's phone.