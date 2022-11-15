Cancer-free, Keralite IPS officer completes tough Ironman Triathlon

Panaji/Kannur: In a remarkable feat, Nidhin Valsan, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who defeated cancer, has successfully completed the challenging Goa Ironman Triathlon. Nidhin hails from Thalassery in Kerala and is presently Superintendent of Police with Goa Crime Branch.

Nidhin, who belongs to the 2012 batch of IPS, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2021 and recovered after a year-long treatment.

“My aim in participating in the triathlon was to prove that cancer could be conquered. I also wished to demonstrate that you can achieve big goals after overcoming the disease,” said Nidhin.

The tough Ironman Triathlon involved cycling for 90 km, running 21 km and swimming 1.9 km in the sea. Nidhin completed the event in eight hours, three minutes and 53 seconds. Apart from him, 1,450 contestants took part in the triathlon.

Nidhin is the son of C P Valsan of Sree Valsam, Kodiyeri, who is a sub-divisional engineer at Dharmadom Exchange of BSNL and U Chandrika, senior superintendent at Revenue Divisional Office, Thalassery.