Sudhakaran expressed regret over Nehru remark: KC Venugopal

New Delhi: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran has expressed regret over his remark about Jawaharlal Nehru and even retracted it, stated All-India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday.

A day earlier, on Children's Day, Sudhakaran had said that Nehru was so large-hearted that he had compromised with even communal fascist forces.

Sudhakaran had clarified that it was a slip of the tongue, Venugopal said.

Venugopal, meanwhile, said that the protest by Congress allies, including the Muslim League over the statement, could not be faulted. The misunderstanding caused by the remark would be resolved, adding that the only entity combating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the country was the Congress.

Sudhakaran made the controversial remark at a meeting organised by the District Congress Committee on the occasion of Children’s Day on Tuesday.

“Nehru tasked B R Ambedkar, a critic of the Congress, with the mission to draft the Constitution and made him the minister for law. Nehru also made RSS leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee a cabinet minister. He also made AKG the leader of the opposition. All these showed the high sense of democratic values that Nehru had. No other leader would do such a thing. Nehru also valued criticisms," Sudharakan had said.

The Congress chief of its Kerala unit had also kicked up a row a week ago by stating that as an activist of the Kerala Students Union he had sent men to protect the RSS offices in Thottada and Keezhunna areas in Kannur district when the CPM tried to destroy them.

Satheesan not pleased

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has expressed his displeasure over Sudhakaran’s statement.

The remark was a serious one, he said.

The party leadership has looked into his controversial statements. However, Sudhakaran has said in his defence that it was a slip of the tongue, Satheesan said.