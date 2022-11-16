Govt, CPM stumped as LSG Ombudsman issues show-cause notice to Mayor

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling Left Democratic Front Government and the CPM have found themselves in a difficult situation after the Ombudsman for Local Self-Government Institutions issued a show cause notice to Mayor Arya Rajendran and the government over the recent letter controversy, close on the heels of the High Court seeking their explanation in the matter.

P S Gopinathan, the Ombudsman for LSGI, took the action on a complaint filed by Youth Congress District President Sudheer Shah Palode. The order directs the Mayor and the party district secretary to give their explanations on the charges levelled against them before November 20. Both have to attend the next online session scheduled at 10.30 am on December 2.

If it emerges that the Mayor had indeed indulged in acts that violate the oath of office, the Ombudsman is empowered to direct the Election Commission to disqualify her from contesting elections. Further, on proving the corruption charges against her, he is entitled to order a Vigilance inquiry. If otherwise, he will dismiss the complaint.

The Ombudsman can also take a decision on the primary Vigilance inquiry report.

The primary investigation is crucial for the Mayor as the probe will focus on the letter purportedly written by her, addressing the CPM district secretary, seeking a list of candidates for the 295 temporary vacancies in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. She has all the way maintained that the letter was not written by her and that she had no role in the episode.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch and the Vigilance have come to an assessment that the Mayor’s original letter was already destroyed. The Crime Branch will hand over its preliminary investigation report to ADGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Corporation will hold a special council meeting on Saturday as demanded by the 35 BJP members to discuss the controversy. There were no serious protests on Tuesday, however, the opposition parties are planning to intensify the stir from today.