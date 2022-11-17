Free travel for those above 75 years in Mary Matha bus

Karinkallathani: In the four buses of the ‘Mary Matha’ private bus service in Palakkad district, people over 75 years need not take a ticket to travel. Their trips are free.

Sibi Joseph, a native of Sreekrishnapuram Karimpuzha, the owner of the four bus services on routes – Mannarkkad - Guruvayur, Elambulassery- Shornur, Elambulassery – Ottapalam, and Pombra - Ottapalam – ensures that the elderly get free travel on all his buses.

The board that welcomes one to the bus says, 'Matha Pitha Guru Daivam - Respect the elderly', and the service is free for those over 75 years.

This facility was introduced considering the many elderly people who are to travel to the hospitals for medical treatments, medicines and other needs from remote areas in the region, said bus owner Sibi Joseph.

Sibi, who is a building contractor, started the bus service four years ago as he has a passion for buses. More than profitability, Sibi considers the bus transportation business as a service to the people. Through the board ‘Matha Pitha Guru Daivam’, he intends to encourage the younger generation to respect and let the elderly take their seats.

The crew members of the buses are also in line with the owner’s principles. They trust the passengers and let the elderly people travel for free. There haven’t been any incidents of argument, they said.

Though there has been a dip in revenue after COVID times, Mary Matha buses continue to ply on these routes sounding the horn of goodness.