Huge rush at Sabarimala as pilgrimage season begins

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple on Thursday opened to a huge rush of pilgrims, who reached Lord Ayyappa's abode to climb the 18 holy steps and have 'darshan' of the deity.

Thursday marked the beginning of the 41-day 'Mandala' phase of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, which will culminate with the 'mandala pooja' on December 27.

The temple will be reopened again on December 30 for ‘Makaravilakku’ with the ‘jyothi darshan’ as its high point on January 14.

K Jayaraman Namboothiri, who took charge as the new 'melshanti’ on Wednesday, opened the sanctum sanctorum for darshan.

Mandala poojas and 'Neyyabhishekham' (a ritual where ghee is poured over the deity) got underway.

With the lifting of Covid restrictions, the temple expects massive crowds of devotees to reach the hill shrine during the first few days of the season.