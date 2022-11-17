Kazhakuttam elevated highway to be thrown open to commuters on Nov 29

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister for Road, Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the much-awaited elevated highway at the busy Kazhakuttam stretch here on November 29.



Union Ministers of State V K Singh and V Muraleedharan, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas will be among the dignitaries to be present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister will preside over the function.

The construction of the 2.72 km-long flyover, the longest four-lane elevated highway in the state, was started in December 2018. However, it missed the initial deadline of two years.

At first, the PWD minister announced the opening of the highway on November 15, as conveyed to him by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities. It’s understood that the NHAI authorities were waiting for a date of the union Minister Gadkari, which delayed the inauguration. Contractors too said the works were completed much earlier and that they can complete the service road construction only after the opening of the elevated highway.

The inauguration and stone-laying of a total 15 projects, worth Rs 45,515 crore, have been scheduled on November 29. It includes the opening of the Vadakkencherry-Mannutti six-lane NH stretch and the Kazhakuttam elevated highway. The stone-laying function of 13 NHAI projects will also be held on the day.