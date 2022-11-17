Sabarimala: Police handbook referencing controversial SC verdict will be withdrawn, says minister

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 17, 2022 02:22 PM IST
K Radhakrishnan; Police handbook. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the police handbook, in which the Supreme Court's verdict allowing the entry for women has been referenced, will be withdrawn.

The handbook, provided to all officers on Sabarimala temple duty, states everyone has access to the hill shrine.

The BJP was quick to register its opposition, following which the minister promised the handbook would be withdrawn.

Radhakrishnan clarified that the government has no intention to allow entry for all into Sabarimala and that decisions will only be made in accordance with the court order.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said there will be consequences for the incident. "The very first sentence in the handbook is that according to the Supreme Court verdict, everyone has access to the temple. If the state government has any ulterior motive, it is better to nip it in the bud," he said.

Reminding the government of the fiasco that happened over women's entry to the temple, Surendran said the past has not been forgotten.

The Supreme Court passed the judgment on September 28, 2018, that allowed entry for women of all ages to Sabarimala, following which the state witnessed widespread protest.

