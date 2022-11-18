Kochi gangrape: Crime committed in vehicle driven around city for 45 minutes

It has emerged that the three men in custody for allegedly gangraping a 19-year-old model in Kochi had committed the crime while the vehicle was driven around the city for at least 45 minutes Thursday night.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the model knew the three men, who had allegedly got her into a black Mahindra Thar under the pretext of helping her after she had collapsed during a party at a bar in Ravipuram.

As per a Manorama News report, the accused returned to the bar after the crime and picked up a woman hailing from Rajasthan. The four then dropped the survivor at her residence at Kakkanad.

It is understood that the survivor, a native of Kasaragod, though seriously injured, did not seek medical help until 5 am the next day. Her friend had notified the Infopark Police.

She was first taken to a hospital in Kakkanad and later shifted to Kalamassery Medical College.

A shocking reminder of 2017

In mid-February, 2017, Kochi woke up to the startling news of a leading Malayalam movie actor being sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle on her way to Thrissur from the city.

The infamous incident is still a high-profile case involving actor Dileep, who is an accused.