Kochi model gangraped inside car, 3 men, a woman held

Kochi: Four persons, including a Rajasthani woman, have been arrested on allegation of raping a 19-year-old model inside a car in Kochi.

The incident reportedly happened Thursday night and it was after the woman sought treatment at a hospital in Kakkanad that the police were alerted.

Three men, all natives of Kodungallur and a Rajasthani model named Dona, have been arrested for the crime against the woman who hails from Kasaragod.

From police reports, the woman collapsed while partying with the three men and Dona at a bar in Ravipuram. The men then took her in a car and later gang-raped her.

The accused then dropped her at her lodging in Kakkanad. It was the survivor's friend that informed the police and shifted her to a hospital.



The Infopark Police registered a case last night and shifted the injured woman to the Kalamassery Medical College.

The case was handed over to the Ernakulam South Police Station, where the crime reportedly took place. It was the South Police that arrested the four.