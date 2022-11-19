Steep fall in enrollment of Keralite students in Delhi University

New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has managed to bring in parity of scores of students belonging to different school boards across the country.

With the adoption of the CUET scores for undergraduate admissions, there is a sharp fall in the number of students of the Kerala Board who have secured admission to courses in Delhi University this year.

The number of Kerala students who made it to prestigious colleges in the national capital has also declined.

Only 350 students from the Kerala Board were allotted seats in the university just before the third round of admissions was completed, reveals statistics.

This is a 79% drop as last year, the number of students from Kerala who got admissions in Delhi University institutions was 1,672.

The third round of admissions to Delhi University got over only recently. Spot admissions will begin from November 20.

The data was released after the second round of admissions was completed.

Though the Kerala Board was in the fourth position in terms of DU admissions last academic year, this year, the State board has been relegated to the seventh position.

The number of students from Kerala who got admission this year to prestigious institutions such as Hindu College, Miranda House, Ramjas, and LSR is very low.

Last year, 120 out of 146 candidates who secured admission for the Political Science BA (Honours) course at the Hindu College after the first two cut-offs were from the Kerala Board. However, this year, out of 59 students who got admission for the same course, only one is from the Kerala Board!

Why the change

While the marks scored in the 12th standard were considered for admissions till last year, this time, they were based on the CUET performance.

As usual, the majority of the students who bagged admission in the university are students from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.

In contrast, only 556 students from the Bihar Board had won admissions in the last academic year, while their number increased to 1,280 this year.

Students from the Bihar Board came third behind those from the CBSE and ICSE boards in admissions this year.