Governor to inaugurate global meet on gender in aquaculture and fisheries

Kochi: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the eighth Global Symposium on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries (GAF8) here on Sunday. The governor will inaugurate the conference at Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre, Elamakkara at 4 pm. The symposium will be held from November 21-23 at IMA House in Kochi. The conference is organised by Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries Section of the Asian Fisheries Society, ICAR - Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, a premiere research organisation in the domain of harvest and post-harvest fisheries under Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer's Welfare, and the Society of Fisheries Technologists (India) (SOFTI).

The eighth in the global series, GAF8 is themed on ‘Shaping the Future: Gender Justice for Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries and is highlighted through various sub-themes related to the gender issues in the fisheries sector. The aim of the conference is to bring forward gender issues in the aquaculture and fisheries sector and discuss potential solutions through a gendered lens. Furthermore, the conference will provide a platform for gaining new insights and establishing networks of stakeholders associated with fisheries and related activities from various parts of the world.

The three-day conference will bring together over 300 scientists, academicians, gender experts, policymakers and students from India and abroad. Delegates from 20 countries will present papers in GAF8. Besides six focal themes, there are 10 Special Sessions organised by international and national organisations, including the FAO of the UN, Pacific Community, BOBP and ICSF.

"We are honoured to bring this global conference to India and happy that this has generated wide interest in the gender researchers globally", said Dr. George Ninan, Director, ICAR- Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), Kochi & Organizing Secretary, GAF8.

There will be two special events that are being hosted along with GAF8; one on ‘Interventions for Control of AMR: Harnessing One Health Knowledge’ observing the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week and the other on ‘Small-scale Fisheries: Its Global and Regional Significance’ in connection with the FAOs International Year of Artisanal Fisheries & Aquaculture (IYAFA).