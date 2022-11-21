Govt allots Rs 35 lakh to buy car for Khadi Board Vice-Chairman Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has allotted Rs 35 lakh to buy a new car for Khadi Board Vice-Chairman P Jayarajan.



The state government approved a proposal to buy the luxury car considering Jayarajan’s current position. An order for the purpose was also issued by the state Industries Department.

Jayarajan is a member of the CPM state committee and former Kannur district secretary of the party.

According to the Government Order (GO), Rs 35 lakh was allotted taking into account the health issues faced by Jayarajan and recognising the need for a vehicle with high-security features for his use. Moreover, the vehicle presently used by the CPM leader undergoes regular repairs due to it age, adds the GO.

The decision to purchase a new car worth Rs 35 lakh for the Vice-Chairman was taken by the director board of the Khadi Board headed by the Chairman, who is Industries Minister and another CPM leader P Rajeev.