Man who jumped bail over 2015 rape of student arrested

Published: November 21, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Jinto Kurian, a native of Aloor in Thrissur, had absconded after he got bail in a case of kidnapping a school student and sexually assaulting her: FOTOKITA/Shutterstock

Kizhakambalam: The police have arrested a 36-year-old man who had jumped bail in a rape case dating back to 2015.

Jinto Kurian, a native of Aloor in Thrissur, had absconded after he got bail in a case of kidnapping a school student and sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened in 2015.

The accused got acquainted with the girl via Facebook. He kidnapped the girl, who was in school uniform, sexually assaulted her and abandoned her at the Chalakudy railway station. He was arrested on the same day. But after getting bail from the court, the accused went underground.

He was nabbed the other day while he was working as an aluminum fabricator at Kalpetta.

 

