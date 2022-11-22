Cops' moral policing: Warn youngsters against 'uncomfortable behaviour' in public

Kochi: Kalamassery police issued a 'warning' against youngsters indulging in 'gestures' that make people uncomfortable around HMT Junction and nearby areas here.

In the notice stuck by police in the area, it is mentioned that the cops acted after receiving complaints from area residents that the body language and public display of affection among young lovers in the area's shops and premises are making people uncomfortable.

The local people say that teenagers and youngsters who frequent the area around 3pm to evening, are often couples who indulge in 'annoying activities.'

Earlier, the residents association of the area had set up a park for senior citizens near its poly technique.

Apparently, they closed it after couples started visiting the place, making it difficult for senior citizens or children to even take a walk allegedly due to their 'activities'.

The 30-plus CCTV cameras installed in the area also didn't help apparently.

After the park was closed, couples allegedly started frequenting the nearby shops and roads, say local people, following which they complained to the police.

They say that many youngsters reach the place wearing uniforms and can be recognized easily, as they are students of nearby educational institutions.

Earlier, the drug mafia had occupied the same spot but was driven away by the police and residents.

The poster that cow dung will be sprinkled on those using cigarettes or narcotics in public places had also made headlines, earlier.