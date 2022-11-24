Writer Satheesh Babu Payyanur passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted writer Satheesh Babu Payyanur was found dead in his flat in Vanchiyur here on Thursday. Prima facie, there seems to be no abnormality in his death, informed the police.

Satheesh was 59.

According to his neighbours, they last saw Satheesh at 7 pm on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, he did not come to collect the newspaper from the front. Hence, it is assumed that he passed away during the night.

When Satheesh failed to answer his phone, it was his relatives who informed the police, who then broke open the door of his flat.

A story writer, novelist and screenwriter, Satheesh has also directed several telefilms and documentaries. He was a member of both Kerala Sahitya Akademi and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

Born in 1963 at Pathirippala in Palakkad, Satheesh had a flair for writing right from his college days in Kanhangad and Payyanur. After his studies, he joined the State Bank of Travancore. He also served as editor for the weekly 'Ee Aazhcha' in Kasaragod.

Though he tried his hand at screenwriting with the movies Nakshthrakoodaram and O' Faby, he did not continue down that line.

In 2001, he left his job as a banker and entered the visual media industry. Satheesh started his own production house called Panorama and presented many television shows.

He was also the member secretary of Bharat Bhavan under the state's Department of Cultural Affairs.

In 2012, his book 'Peramaram' won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for the best short story. The book also won the Karoor Award and Malayattoor Award, among others.

His literary works include 'Vrishchikam Vannu Vilichu', 'Peramaram', 'Chila Silicon Ninavukal', 'Kudamanikal Kilungiya Raavil', 'Mannu', 'Ekantha Rathrikal', 'Kalikaal' etc.