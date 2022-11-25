State TV awards: Four top honours for ‘Manorama’ channels; no best serial this year too

Thiruvananthapuram: ‘Manorama News’ and ‘Mazhavil Manorama’ excelled at the Kerala Government’s Television Awards, with each channel winning two top prizes each.
The award winners for Manorama News are: Jayamohan, who has been selected as the best presenter in the current affairs section and Parvathy Kuriakose, who is the best presenter in the non-news section.
Meanwhile, for Mazhavil Manorama, the winners are: ‘Oru Chiri Eru Chiri Bumper Chiri’ with producer Sruthi Pillai as the best TV show and Unniraj as the best comedy actor for his performances in ‘Marimayam’.
Other awards
Winners of the state awards in other categories are:
Book: ‘TV-yil enthukondu Kali Chothi Kuruppanmar ella’ by K Rajendran
Special jury mention for article: ‘Varthayum sathyanvenshanavum’ by Shyamji.
Telefilm having duration of less than 20 minutes: ‘Pira’ directed by Fazil Razzaq.
Telefilm longer than 20 minutes: ‘Athiru’, also directed by Fazil Razzaq.
Fiction section
Writer: Lakshmi Pushpa for ‘Kombal’ on Jeevan TV.
Comedy programme: ‘Aliyans’.
Children’s short film: ‘Mud Apples’ directed by Akshay Keechery
Best director of teleserial/telefilm: Fazil Razzaq.
Best actor (teleserial/telefilm): K Ishak
Second best actor: Manikandan Pattambi
Best actress (telefilm/teleserial): Catherine
Second best actress: Jolly Chirayath
Child artiste: Nandita Das.
Cinematography: S Mridul
Visual editor: M B Rameez
Music director: Mujeeb Majeed
Sound recording: S Vinayak
Art director: Sanoop Iyyal
Special jury mention
Direction: K K Rajeev
Acting: Manju Pathrose
Non-fiction section
Documentary (general): ‘Aksharam Pookkatha Kattucholakal’ directed by Sophiya Bind
Science and environment: ‘Anathozhar’ by K Arun Kumar
Biography: ‘Thorakathakalude Nanjinad’ by M G Aneesh
Women and Children: ‘Mulageethangal’ by Sajeed Naduthody
Educational programme: ‘Manjadi – Urumbu, Kakka’ by B S Ratheesh
Best anchor (educational programme): M V Aruja
Director (documentary): Rafi Bakar
News section
Cameraman: R P Krishna Prasad
News presenter: K R Gopikrishnan
Best anchor: V Aravind, Sarath Chandran
Best commentator (out of vision): Anuja Rajesh
Investigative journalist: A Muhammed Aslam
Best TV show (current affairs): ‘Fuel Gum’
Children’s programme: ‘E-Cube Stories’ by C S Sreejith
Special jury mention
Educational programme: ‘Manjadi’ by Neha D Thampan
Documentary (science and environment): ‘Moonnam Valavu’ by R S Pradeep Kumar
No award for best serial
Television serials in the fiction section were not considered for the state awards as they fell short of the minimum standards set by the jury, said Minister for Cultural Affairs V N Vasavan. Consequently, no awards have been announced for the best and second best fiction serials. Incidentally, the awards were not given last year also citing the same reason, leading to a controversy.