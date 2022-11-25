Raj Bhavan march: Show-cause notice to 7 senior Secretariat officials

Thiruvananthapuram: The chief secretary has sent a show-cause notice to seven senior Secretariat employees for participating in the LDF protest march to Raj Bhavan on November 15, demanding to save the State's higher education sector.

They have been instructed to give an explanation within a week. The leaders of the left-aligned associations had taken part in the march.

The Governor had demanded to produce details on the actions against the staff who participated in the march, violating the rules.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the Secretariat staff took part in the march and the party's Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh filed a complaint to the Governor on the same, with details and photos of the officials, following which the complaint was handed over to the Chief Secretary.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury inaugurated the LDF's protest march to Raj Bhavan and it was announced that about one lakh party workers took part in it.

The agitation was organised under the aegis of an education protection forum. Attacking the RSS, the Left party said at the march that the BJP was making efforts to 'saffronise' and commercialise the education sector wherever they are in power and claimed that the sangh parivar was using Governors to intervene in the education sector.