Haritha leaders reinstated in Youth League, Fatima Thahiliya State Secretary

Kozhikode: Former women leaders affiliated with the 'Haritha', the girls' student wing of MSF, were reinstated within the Youth League on Tuesday. While former Haritha State President Fatima Thahiliya assumed the role of State Secretary in the Youth League, Mufeeda Thesni and Najma Tabshira have been appointed as National Vice President and National Secretary, respectively.



Other leaders associated with the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) who faced disciplinary action for supporting the women students were also reinstated. Latheef Thurayoor, former MSF State General Secretary, was named the National Vice President of MSF and while Ashiq Chilavoor was appointed National Vice President in the Youth League.

Despite opposition from the MSF state leadership, the Muslim League leadership has opted to readmit the expelled MSF leaders. This decision comes after the Muslim League recently revoked disciplinary measures against 'Haritha' leaders, who had initially faced expulsion from the party for their involvement in the controversy.

According to reports, that the reinstatement of these leaders is on the condition that the Haritha leaders will take a favourable stance towards MSF state president PK Navas in the case lodged against him.