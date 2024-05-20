Goon who went into hiding after attacking Kayamkulam youth held

Alappuzha: The third accused in a case, in which four goons beat up a youth with clubs and stones at Kayamkulam, was arrested on Monday. Rahul, 22, a native of Krishnapuram, had been absconding since the assault on May 16.

The other three accused, Anoop Shankar, Abhimanyu and Amal, were arrested earlier. The four-member gang had assaulted Krishnapuram native Arun Prasad for handing over the mobile phone of Anoop Shankar to the police. Arun was first attacked at a ground near Aakkanad Colony in Kayamkulam and then by the side of a railway track nearby.

In addition to assaulting Arun, Rahul captured the footage of the assault on his mobile phone and shared it. Arun suffered a ruptured eardrum in the assault and was robbed of his iPhone and a watch. Rahul was produced before the court and remanded.