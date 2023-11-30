Drunk man creates ruckus in Alappuzha KSRTC depot, bites cop’s finger

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2023 07:41 PM IST
Viju, the accused. Photo: Special arrangement

Alappuzha: A drunk man, who bit a civil police officer’s finger while resisting arrest the other day in Alappuzha, has been remanded to judicial custody.

Viju (38), a native of Kanyakumari, had created a ruckus at the KSRTC depot in Alappuzha Tuesday night.

According to reports, onlookers alerted the police after Viju, who appeared in an inebriated state, harassed passengers, including women, at the KSRTC bus station.

However, when confronted by the cops, Viju did no cooperate. When Hari VV, civil police officer of South Police Station, tried to get him into the police jeep, Viju suddenly bit on a finger on the right hand of the cop.

Other police personnel, Chandrababu, Salimon (SI) and Anurag (CPO) managed to subdue the accused by force and took him into custody.

