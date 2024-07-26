Blue alert issued for Banasurasagar Dam in Wayanad

Kalpetta: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has issued a 'Blue Alert', the first alert heralding the opening of the shutters of the Banasurasagar Dam in the district, on Friday.

Following the alert from the KSEB safety team, the District Collector warned those living on the banks of rivers and canals downstream to remain vigilant during night hours. An 'Orange Alert' will be issued before opening the shutters, followed by a 'Red Alert' as the final warning to the public.

The notification to the District Collector, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), stated that as the water level of the dam has crossed 772 metres, the dam safety team of KSEB has commenced the mandatory steps for releasing water.

The upper rule level of the dam is 773.3 metres, which may be crossed at any time, depending on the rainfall received in the catchment areas. After a brief lull, the district experienced torrential rains over the last two days, causing rivers to flow at full capacity.