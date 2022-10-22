Alappuzha: An 80-year-old woman was found murdered at a rented house near Mulakuzha Junction in Alappuzha district early on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Annamma Varghese, a native of Charummoodu, near Mavelikkara.

She was hacked to death. The police have nabbed Rinju Sam, 28, the son of Annamma's niece Rosamma, over the incident.

Annamma had moved in with Rinju's family last February. The incident happened around 5.30am on Saturday.

The police said that Rinju, who has mental health issues, turned violent and attacked Annamma. Rinju’s parents Sam and Rosamma ran out, and escaped unhurt. Riju, who worked for a jewellery in Chennai, had quit his job due to mental health issues and returned home a few months ago.