League hardens stand; won't accept change in school hours, says Kunhalikutty

Kozhikode: Close on the heels of Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyethul-Ulema (Samastha) opposing the state government's plans, Muslim League said it would not accept the proposal to change the timings of educational institutions.

PK Kunhalikutty told Manorama News that the party would not let the Communist Party and the Left government impose their decision on the state's school children.

Kunhalikutty's response follows Samastha's stand that the change in school timings will hurt religious education.

"Jumping into reform without thinking can be harmful. Organisations like Samastha, which runs thousands of religious educational institutions, have a clear opinion on this. Trying to implement the government's interest without negotiation will only backfire," Kunhalikutty told Manorama News.

Along with Samasta, the Muslim League has also decided to take a tough stand on the issue.

BJP warns govt against bowing to religious orgs

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed both Samasta and the League for meddling in the matter of schools.

"Religious organisations have no right to dictate how schools should function or what their working hours are," BJP state general secretary MT Ramesh said.

"Students need a good schedule and that should be decided in consultation with the parents and educationalists," Ramesh added.

The BJP leader also warned the government against bowing down to religious organisations. "It will have far-reaching consequences," Ramesh said.

The Kerala government is mulling changing the school hours of grades 5-12 from 8 am to 1 pm. The development came following a report submitted by the Khader Committee. For a comprehensive list of proposed changes, read this.