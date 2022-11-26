Failure to pay compensation: Jeep belonging to collectorate attached

Kakkanad: A Jeep belonging to the Disaster Relief Department has been attached for the failure of the authorities to pay compensation for losses suffered in the floods.

The action was carried out following orders passed by the Ernakulam munsif court on a petition filed by K.P. Saju of Kothad Koduveliparambil, Varappuzha.

Saju, whose house was damaged in the 2018 floods, had received only Rs. 10,000 as compensation. When he failed to get further money, he filed a complaint with the Lok Adalat, where an order was passed for paying him Rs. 2.1 lakh. Saju moved the court after his visit to authorities in the collectorate and other government offices turned futile and he did not get any further compensation.

Though the court had ordered attachment of the jeep days ago, the vehicle could not be traced. Yesterday, the court amin reached the collectorate at 8 a.m., accompanied by Saju and his advocate, Maria Neethu, and attached the Jeep.

Though the Lok Adalat had ordered payment of compensation to a number of persons affected by the floods, none of them has received any payment till now.

The district authorities say that compensation could not be paid as the government had not released funds for the purpose.